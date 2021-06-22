Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lennar has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $33,978,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

