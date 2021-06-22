Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $26.11

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.11, but opened at $26.77. Leslie’s shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 520 shares changing hands.

LESL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 62.17.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Strain sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $324,266.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $940,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Insiders sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

