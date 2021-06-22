LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $150.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,825,000 after acquiring an additional 126,522 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.30. 625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,547. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.41.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.