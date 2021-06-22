LGO Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $105,888.00 (LGO)

LGO Token (CURRENCY:LGO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, LGO Token has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LGO Token has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and $105,888.00 worth of LGO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LGO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.99 or 0.00633051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.96 or 0.07322347 BTC.

LGO Token Coin Profile

LGO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. LGO Token’s total supply is 217,845,595 coins and its circulating supply is 53,985,545 coins. The Reddit community for LGO Token is https://reddit.com/r/LegolasExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LGO Token is lgo.group/posts . LGO Token’s official website is lgo.group . LGO Token’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Legolas Exchange is an exchange that runs on an hybrid model, incorporating a decentralized ledger within its proprietary centralized platform in a bid to provide unalterability, temporality, and transparency of the order book. The exchange system is fueled by the LGO token, an ERC-20 token based on ethereum used to pay for Order fees and other paid services provided by Legolas. “

