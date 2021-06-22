Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $162.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.38. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $116.78 and a 12-month high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,080 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $24,772,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after acquiring an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,033,000 after acquiring an additional 213,897 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

