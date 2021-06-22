Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.10

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 183783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $583.31 million, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.84.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

