Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

NYSE DAL opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

