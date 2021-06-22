Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after buying an additional 785,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $111,543,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.91.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $188.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.93 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.