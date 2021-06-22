Lido Advisors LLC Buys 21,799 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 161.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 432,562 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,916,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 418,262 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 275,367 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,244,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.