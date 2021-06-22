Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,712,000 after acquiring an additional 70,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,687,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tennant by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $406,511.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,634 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TNC opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $57.99 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

