Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.