Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brunswick by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Brunswick by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Brunswick by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.84. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

