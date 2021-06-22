Lido DAO Token Hits Market Capitalization of $36.71 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $36.71 million and $2.39 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00004566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00046620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00109231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00154031 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,925.88 or 1.00503190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.

