Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $95.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.75. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $84.90.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

