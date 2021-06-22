Linear (LINA) Trading Down 33.9% Over Last 7 Days

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Linear has a total market capitalization of $83.50 million and $13.67 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00054560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.26 or 0.00662279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,693,518,825 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

