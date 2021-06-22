Linx S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:LINX)

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1127 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:LINX opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12. Linx has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linx stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) by 978.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Linx were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

