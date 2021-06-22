Lisk Machine Learning Trading Down 29.8% Over Last Week (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $36,986.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00111281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00152719 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,539.28 or 1.00423527 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lisk Machine Learning

