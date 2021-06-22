LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.45. 10,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,165. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.72. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.78.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

