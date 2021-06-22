LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

