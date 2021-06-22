Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Up 3.3%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.40. 30,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,307,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

