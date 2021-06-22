LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,780 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,514,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

