LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $195.45 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $200.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.