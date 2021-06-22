LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

