LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.49. 5,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.16. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $9,144,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

