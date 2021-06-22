LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,585 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,493 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,371,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

