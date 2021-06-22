LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RE. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.22.

NYSE RE traded up $7.37 on Tuesday, reaching $243.58. The company had a trading volume of 327,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

