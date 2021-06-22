LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 832 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $334.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.13. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,181,917 shares of company stock valued at $689,648,820 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

