LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,051 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,235 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,194,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

