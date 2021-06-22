Lua Swap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0626 on Top Exchanges

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00052279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00595416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00077056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars.

