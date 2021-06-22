Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.58. 65,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,313,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 569.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 365.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 64,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 131.3% during the first quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 840,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after acquiring an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,792,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.