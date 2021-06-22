Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 446,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.89. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

