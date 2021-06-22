Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,399. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.