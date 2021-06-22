Lunes Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Lunes has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lunes has a market cap of $2.11 million and $2,366.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Lunes

Lunes is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Lunes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

