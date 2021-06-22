LUXCoin (LUX) Price Reaches $0.0792

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $914,022.61 and approximately $3,544.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,612.30 or 0.99903907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00028013 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00315972 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.36 or 0.00742441 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.95 or 0.00370521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00059123 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003455 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,552,250 coins and its circulating supply is 11,545,017 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

