Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.59. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 36,048 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 million, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

