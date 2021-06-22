Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires Shares of 329,877 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 329,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 4.2% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 223,472 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.02.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.