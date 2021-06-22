Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys 2,731 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

IJK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.39. 2,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,849. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

