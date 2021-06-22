Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.87. 168,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,986. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

