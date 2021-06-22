Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,180 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,895 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,808,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on F shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

