Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 78 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $2,528.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,327. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,543.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,384.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

