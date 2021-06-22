Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 900 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after buying an additional 165,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after buying an additional 225,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 99,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of -75.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

