Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Separately, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares by 452.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HIBL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,182. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $79.76.

