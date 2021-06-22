MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,493. The firm has a market cap of $165.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.99%. Equities analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.