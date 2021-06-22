Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Up 0.6%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. 1,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Several brokerages have commented on MLFNF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.04.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

