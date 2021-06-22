Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRO. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.74.

NYSE MRO opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

