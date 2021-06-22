Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.74.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE MRO opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Marathon Oil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 537,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,352 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 862,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 160,961 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.