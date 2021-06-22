Marston’s’ (MARS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

MARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

LON:MARS opened at GBX 92.65 ($1.21) on Tuesday. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock has a market cap of £611.83 million and a PE ratio of -4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

