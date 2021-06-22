Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The New York Times by 8.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYT opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The New York Times’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

