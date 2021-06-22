Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Century Communities worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5,151.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Century Communities by 2,164.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 212,819 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCS opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.07. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

