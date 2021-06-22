Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.63 Million Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.13% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 57,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after buying an additional 365,132 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 116.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

